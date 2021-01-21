As it stands, Colorado College hockey will begin and end its final season at The Broadmoor World Arena in January 2021.
A home-and-home series against Denver on Jan. 8-9 was postponed as the Pioneers dealt with COVID-19 exposure. Those two games have been rescheduled for an open weekend, Jan. 29-30, with Colorado College hosting both. The Friday game is set for 4 p.m. and the Saturday game for 7 p.m.
To even the Gold Pan series out at three games at home and three away, Denver will take on hosting duties Feb. 26-27. The game times mirror the previous ones.
Denver has possession of the Gold Pan Trophy and the season series is tied at 1.
"We all knew there were going to be bumps in the road and it wasn't going to be smooth sailing and that the schedule was going to change at least once or twice," defenseman Jack Millar said.
The Tigers are set to move into on-campus Robson Arena before the 2021-22 season. The final, brief slate of games at The Broadmoor World Arena, their home since 1998, has been played without fans in the stands. The season opened with a three-week “pod” in Omaha, Neb., leaving seven regular-season games for the World Arena to host.