Mountain West TV Football

FILE - In this July 22, 2014, file photo, Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson speaks during the Mountain West Conference football media day at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas.

 Chase Stevens

The Mountain West plans to postpone its football season and reevaluate options for a spring season, multiple reports indicate.

Stadium and The Athletic reported the news on a day when conferences have continued abandoning plans of playing a fall season.

The Mid America Conference became the first conference to officially postpone a fall season over the weekend, with reports following Monday that the Pac-12 and Big Ten would also not play.

The Mountain West, based in Colorado Springs and counting Air Force and Colorado State among its members, had announced less than a week ago that it would begin a 10-game season Sept. 26.

Air Force would not comment on any of its available options as of Monday afternoon. The Falcons have always remained in line with the conference regarding scheduling formats and dates, but in this unprecedented time brought on by the coronavirus there could be the potential that the academy could pursue other avenues to maintain athletic competitions if it feels that is necessary within its mission of developing officers.

