According to multiple reports, the Denver Nuggets’ lead assistant is close to landing his first head-coaching gig.
Sources say Wes Unseld Jr. is finalizing a deal to become the next coach of the Washington Wizards. Unseld previously served as an assistant for Washington from 2005 to 2011. He joined Michael Malone’s staff in 2015.
Unseld is the son of late Wizards legend Wes Unseld, who won a Most Valuable Player award with the then-Baltimore Bullets. He then won an NBA Championship when they became the Washington Bullets.