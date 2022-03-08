DENVER — The Broncos have their quarterback.
In a blockbuster deal, the Broncos have agreed to acquire Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in exchange for multiple first-round draft picks, plus additional picks and players, according to several reports. Quarterback Drew Lock is one of the players that will be sent to Seattle. The trade will not officially go through until the start of the new league year March 16 and until Wilson and other players involved in the deal have officially passed their physical.
Wilson is a nine-time Pro Bowler and considered one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.