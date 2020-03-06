A familiar face may be coming to Monday Night Football and with a record paycheck, too.
Front Office Sports reported Thursday that ESPN is set to offer former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning between $18 million and $20 million a year to work as an analyst on Monday night games.
The report comes less than a week after Tony Romo signed a deal to stay on CBS' broadcast team for $17 million per season.
Front Office Sports said Manning, 43, has met with ESPN executives this week, but the network declined comment on the matter.
Tony Romo could have a short-lived reign as the highest-paid TV sports analyst. ESPN is prepared to offer Peyton Manning $18 million to $20 million a year to call ‘Monday Night Football,' said sources. Romo will make $17 million a year under new CBS deal.https://t.co/OubhKCGuao— Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) March 5, 2020
