Broncos Raiders

Bronco Superbowl quarterback and future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning made a visit down to the field before the Broncos-Raiders. His son, Marshall Manning (center) points a few things out to his buddies. Interesting that Marshall Manning wears the jersey of Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

A familiar face may be coming to Monday Night Football and with a record paycheck, too.

Front Office Sports reported Thursday that ESPN is set to offer former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning between $18 million and $20 million a year to work as an analyst on Monday night games.

The report comes less than a week after Tony Romo signed a deal to stay on CBS' broadcast team for $17 million per season.

Front Office Sports said Manning, 43, has met with ESPN executives this week, but the network declined comment on the matter.

For more on this story visit 9News.com

Load comments