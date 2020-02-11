Tucker says he's committed to Colorado despite MSU opening

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2019, file photo, Colorado head coach Mel Tucker watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boulder, Colo. Colorado coach Mel Tucker said he's still committed to the Buffaloes, even after the Michigan State job opened earlier in the week. Michigan State's job came open when Mark Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday. Tucker was a graduate assistant for the Spartans under Nick Saban in the late 1990s. He reportedly took the job late Tuesday night.

 David Zalubowski

Colorado coach Mel Tucker and Michigan State have agreed in principle to make him the new head football coach at MSU, people with knowledge of the matter told The Athletic on Tuesday night. After the 48-year-old Cleveland native turned down initial interest late last week, MSU power brokers came back repeatedly to Tucker’s reps with an offer that was impossible to ignore.

People with knowledge of Tucker’s deal with the Spartans said it doubles his Colorado coaching salary pool (which was $3.15 million in 2019), includes a substantial increase to the Michigan State strength and conditioning staff budget and program resources and will more than double Tucker’s Colorado salary, which is around $2.7 million.

On Feb. 7, while Tucker was on a Colorado donor tour, his name surfaced in a Detroit Free Press report that the Spartans planned to interview him for the Michigan State vacancy. 

