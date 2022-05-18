DENVER — The Broncos will host the Cowboys for a joint practice in August, according to a report by Jori Epstein of USA Today.
The Cowboys will hold joint training camp practices with the Chargers and Broncos, source tells @usatodaysports. Scheduled to practice with Broncos Thurs, 8/11 before Saturday preseason game. With Chargers on Wed, Thurs 8/17-18 before 8/20 matchup. Bonus chances vs competition.— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) May 18, 2022
Dallas is scheduled to play a preseason game against Denver on Saturday, Aug. 13, with the joint practice expected to take place Thursday, Aug. 11. This practice will likely be open to the public, as is most of Broncos training camp.
Last year, the Broncos traveled to Minnesota to practice with the Vikings for two days before their preseason matchup. Joint practices have become a staple across the NFL, as teams that won't face each other during the regular season go against each other during training camp in hopes of improving both teams.