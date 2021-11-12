ENGLEWOOD — Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has been placed in COVID-19 protocols and is not expected to coach against the Eagles Sunday, according to a report by NFL Network.
#Broncos OC Pat Shurmur is in COVID-19 protocols and is not expected to coach in Sunday’s game against the #Eagles, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 12, 2021
If Shurmur is unable to call plays, it's unclear who would take on that role.
The Broncos have had several COVID issues the past two weeks, with guard Netane Muti, tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock, cornerback Michael Ojemudia and guard Austin Schlottmann all spending time on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Muti and Fant have since returned from the list.