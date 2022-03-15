DENVER — The Broncos are expected to sign defensive end Randy Gregory, according to a report by Vic Lombardi of Altitude Radio. The deal will reportedly be for five years and worth $70 million with $28 million guaranteed.
Gregory, 29, spent the first five years of his career in Dallas and was expected to sign with the Cowboys until the Broncos were able to get a deal done last minute. Last season, Gregory was one of the best edge rushers in the NFL, totaling six sacks and 19 tackles in 12 games played.
Gregory was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. In 2016, Gregory was suspended for 14 games for failing two drug tests. Gregory was later suspended for the 2017 and 2019 seasons substance abuse. He was officially reinstated by the NFL in 2020 and has played the last two seasons in Dallas.