DENVER • Ryan McMahon hit a two-run homer in the seventh after replacing injured slugger Nolan Arenado, Colorado’s beleaguered bullpen kept Los Angeles in check and the Rockies beat the Dodgers 5-4 on Friday night.
McMahon entered the game in the fifth when Arenado was taken out with soreness in his right shoulder. McMahon lined a fastball from reliever Zac Rosscup (0-1) to straightaway center and heartily celebrated .
McMahon’s homer overcame a rough night on the bases for the Rockies, who had two runners thrown out at home trying to score on grounders. Running on contact, Carlos Gonzalez was easily thrown out in the first and Trevor Story in the third.
The bullpen finished things off a day after giving up five homers and seven runs. The relievers went a combined 31/3 scoreless innings after starter Jon Gray left, with Jake McGee (2-4) picking up the win and Adam Ottavino closing out the ninth instead of a struggling Wade Davis. It was Ottavino’s fifth save.
DJ LeMahieu had a two-run homer in the first to help the Rockies snap a six-game skid against the Dodgers at Coors Field.
It was his first homer since June 28.
Arenado may have tweaked his shoulder while turning a double play in the third inning. He was covering second base on a 3-5-3 play .
McMahon replaced Arenado at third base and hit his first homer since June 20.
Max Muncy had two doubles and a two-run homer for the Dodgers, while Cody Bellinger added three singles.
Kenta Maeda went 51/3 innings and allowed three runs before running out of steam and was replaced by Rosscup, a reliever Los Angeles claimed off waivers from Colorado on July 11.
Gray allowed four runs over 52/3 innings in a no-decision. It ended a streak of four straight quality starts since the right-hander was recalled from Albuquerque.
ETC.
Rockies LHP Mike Dunn (left shoulder joint inflammation) tossed a recent bullpen session. ... RHP Antonio Senzatela (shoulder) threw on the side and “feels good,” manager Bud Black said.
... Singer Chris Stapleton took batting practice off Black .