In Denmark, they call it “rebspring.” The Swedish refer to it as “rephoppning.” In Germany, it’s called “seilspringen.”

In U.S. parlance, it’s rope jumping, and 1,200 of the sport’s top practitioners, from 27 different countries, are in Colorado Springs to compete for supremacy in the World Jump Rope Championships.

The competition kicked off Sunday at the Ed Robson Arena. Family members and jump rope enthusiasts cheered from the stands in myriad different languages, with U.S. fans shouting “USA! USA!” at one end of the arena and Australians chanting, “Aussie, Aussie, Aussie! Oi! Oi! Oi!” from the other end.

Although it’s a highly competitive sport, jump rope athletes are a community of sorts, and many of them know each other from regional and national tournaments, said competitor Connor Parker.

“That’s what I love most about this sport,” said Parker, of the Colorado Springs-based team One Jump Ahead. “There’s all these people from different parts of the world, but we’re a community. It’s a small sport, so we all have a connection.”

Sierra Trumbly, Parker’s longtime teammate, agrees.

“We’re competing against each other, it’s an individual sport, but it feels like one giant team,” Trumbly said.

“In this competition, the biggest competitor is yourself,” Parker said.

Jumping rope is generally thought of as a recreational activity, but Sunday’s action at Robson Arena bore little resemblance to the jumping that takes place in a park or playground. The competitors are serious athletes, with superior hand-eye coordination and blinding foot speed, both of which were on full display on the arena floor during the first event of the Championships — the speed competition.

The speed contest consisted of several two-minute heats, where each member of a four-person team would jump as fast as possible for 30 seconds apiece. Jumpers chopped their feet as they turned the rope several times per second — so fast that the rope could barely be seen.

Some competitors looked straight ahead as they jumped, while others appeared to be looking at the floor as they bent at the waist, with their upper bodies nearly parallel to the ground.

“One of the things that fascinates me is the different jumping techniques,” Trumbly said. “They are so unique to each country.”

Although most of the jump athletes are in their teens, many are already longtime veterans of the sport. Trumbly and Parker have been jumping for more than a decade. Tabitha Hill, a 16-year-old competitor with the U.S. national team, has seven years of experience.

“The team came to my school and did a show, and I thought it looked cool, so I signed up for a clinic,” said Hill, who hails from Idaho Falls, Idaho. “And the rest is history.”

Zoe Grotegut, 18, is in her 13th year of competitive jumping.

“One of the best things about this sport is that anyone can do it,” said Melissa Grotegut, Zoe’s mother. “A jump rope costs five dollars. If you have a rope and a pair of shoes, you can jump rope. It’s also great for fitness, and pretty cool to watch.”

The Championships are similar to a track meet in that there are many disciplines, from single rope speed, to double Dutch freestyle. The eight-day event consists of three tournaments: the International Open, the Junior Worlds and the World Championships.

The mega-tournament will wrap up on July 22, with the finals in the single rope double unders — where the rope passes beneath the feet twice with each jump — and the Double Dutch speed relay.

Viewers can watch all the events via livestream on the International Jump Rope Union’s website at IJRU.sport, or catch select prime time events at Olympics.com.