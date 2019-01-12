GRAND FORKS, N.D. • For the second straight night, Colorado College rallied from a 2-0 deficit and went to overtime against North Dakota, and for the second straight night, the Fighting Hawks scored in the extra period to win.
Jordan Kawaguchi notched the game-winning goal 50 seconds into overtime Saturday to give North Dakota a 3-2 victory and a sweep of the weekend series. Following a wraparound attempt by Nick Jones that was saved by CC goalie Alex Leclerc (33 saves), Kawaguchi collected the puck at the bottom of the left circle and placed it into an open net as Leclerc was sprawled out after the save.
North Dakota (11-9-1, 5-5 NCHC) scored just 1:18 into the game and again short-handed with 5:35 left in the first period.
The Tigers (8-12-2, 2-7-1 NCHC) picked up the pace in the second period and Westin Michaud scored a short-handed goal of his own at the 5:58 mark to cut UND’s lead in half. Grant Cruikshank started the play with a forecheck that created a turnover deep in the UND end and he attempted a shot from the end line. North Dakota goalie Adam Scheel got a piece of it but it went right to Michaud, who roofed a shot for his team-leading eighth goal.
CC broke through at the 7:21 mark of the third when Trey Bradley evened it at 2-2.