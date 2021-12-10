ENGLEWOOD — On Gary Kubiak's second day as the Broncos' head coach in 2015, he called every single player on Denver's roster.
Toward the top of that list was star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who was preparing for the Pro Bowl at the time. Kubiak and Thomas spent over an hour on the phone, as Thomas spoke about nearly every player on the team.
"The conversation wasn't going to be long," Kubiak told The Gazette. "What was interesting for me, was that conversation went on for a long time because D.T. was a very personable kid, a very warm kid. He talked about how much he loved Denver. He talked about how much he loved his team. But the thing he talked to me most about was his teammates.
"I felt like when I got done with my conversation with D.T. — I was still going to make 60-something phone calls — but I knew something about each and every one of those players because D.T. talked about every single player. I felt like I had one hell of a head start when I got off the phone with him."
Nearly seven years since that call, on Thursday, Thomas suddenly died due to medical issues at his home in Roswell, Georgia. He was 33 years old.
Thomas' death came not only as a shock to Kubiak, who found out late Thursday night after a call from former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, but also to all of Broncos Country and the NFL world.
The outpouring from teammates, coaches, fans, and media has been immense since Thomas' passing. Many have shared their favorite memories of No. 88. Among the highlights they remembered weref his 80-yard touchdown reception against the Steelers in overtime of the 2011 AFC Wild Card game, his one-handed grab in the back of the South end zone against the Chiefs in 2012 and his 78-yard touchdown on a bubble screen from Manning against the Ravens in 2013. And those are memories most will recall when remembering the five-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl 50 Champion.
But while the 1,095 receptions, 9,055 yards and 60 touchdowns in the orange and blue will always be a part of Thomas' legacy, it's who he was off the field that those who knew him best will always remember.
"It's really, really sad," Kubiak said. "He's a great kid, and I mean he is a kid, he's so young. He did things the right way. He worked hard. He handled himself well and his teammates loved being around him.
"I'll miss him. We'll all miss him."
***
The Broncos drafted Thomas 22nd overall in 2010.
He was a standout in three seasons at Georgia Tech, where he totaled 120 receptions, 2,339 yards and 15 touchdowns. And it didn't take him long to make an impact in Denver. In his third season, in 2012, he made his first career Pro Bowl and would go on a remarkable four-year stretch, combining for 5,787 yards and 41 touchdowns between 2012-2016. During that span, he was considered one of the best receivers in football.
He was a key part of the Broncos' record-breaking offense led by Manning from 2011-2015 and one of the team's biggest leaders in their Super Bowl 50 run in 2015-16.
"D.T. was a better person than he was a player, and he was a Hall of Fame player," Manning said in a statement. "That tells you how good of a person he was. He treated my kids like they were his own. He was there for every teammate’s charity event. I texted with D.T. on Tuesday. He was talking about a TD audible we called vs. Arizona in 2014. Absolutely devastated.”
Thomas was eventually traded by the Broncos to the Texans eight games into the 2018 season. He'd go on to finish his football career with the Jets in 2019, officially retiring this past June. He finished his 11-year career with 724 receptions, 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns.
While his career didn't end in Denver, his impact is still widely felt in the organization today. It's not just because of his play, but because of his work in the community, most notably spending a good amount of his time at the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver.
And that's what made Thomas special and why so many people have shared their personal memories of Thomas. He was known for his contagious smile and humble personality, doing whatever was best for the team.
"The things he did in the community that nobody knew about were amazing," said now-Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who was Thomas' head coach from 2017-18. "He was a great person. Anybody that knew D.T. knew that he was a great person. Obviously, a great football player, but the person that's what everyone talks about. He was so giving with his resources and his time... How he treated me and his teammates in Denver was excellent, that's what he was. He was giving, he was soft-spoken, he was always understanding, he was a great leader.
"You rarely meet people in this business that are excellent people and he was one of them."
***
There was a somber feeling at UCHealth Training Center Friday morning, as the Broncos prepared for the Lions ahead of Sunday.
Snow forced the Broncos into the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse, where a usually lively practice was mostly silent. The media room was much of the same, as long-time beat writers shared their favorite D.T. moments.
And for the 10 current Broncos who played with Thomas during their careers — Justin Simmons, Shelby Harris, Tim Patrick, Courtland Sutton, Brandon McManus, Bradley Chubb, Josey Jewell, Alexander Johnson, Austin Schlottmann and tackle Garett Bolles — Friday was difficult.
“This is a tough day for all of us, especially me and my family," Bolles said. "I loved D.T. like a brother. Man, he was one of the first people to reach out to me when I got drafted. I still have the message that he left on my phone that I played yesterday. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and everybody that was a part of his life. He was such an impactful person in the community here. As a leader of our team, he didn’t say much, but when he spoke, everyone listened. We all love him. We all miss him. I know there’s other people a lot closer than me, but I know he touched my life so much."
Coach Vic Fangio described the team's mood as "sad and depressed, and down a little bit." Fangio added that the Broncos will pay tribute to Thomas Sunday at Empower Field, with a pregame tribute video, moment of silence and No. 88 helmet decals.
"I’d like to offer my personal condolences to D.T.'s family and all his friends, which he has friends around this country everywhere," Fangio said. "There are still 10 players on this team that played with him, and a bunch of coaches that coached him, including (running backs coach) Curtis Modkins, who recruited him to Georgia Tech and was one of his college coaches besides being on the staff here in 2018 with him. We’ve got over 40 workers in the organization in the support staff that were around him.
"Seeing and feeling their reaction and hurt just tells me what a special player D.T. was. I never had the opportunity to meet him, but special player and special person is obvious by their responses."
The pain of losing Thomas won't soon go away for Broncos Country, as fans are likely to fill Empower Field with No. 88 jerseys Sunday and as the team tries to make a playoff push in Thomas' honor. Few things will be able to numb that pain, but if there's anything Broncos fans can take solace in it's that someday soon, Thomas will join the greatest players in franchise history in the Broncos' Ring of Fame.
And rightfully so, as D.T. exemplified what it meant to be a Bronco on and off the field.
"He always had a smile on his face. He was always happy, and you can tell that he lived every day like it was his last. He was just so impactful to so many people. I know he was a special person to me and this organization," Bolles said. "The one thing he always said to us was his name was going to be in these rafters and everybody is going to know who he is for so many years. We’re going to put No. 88 in our hearts and hopefully, he gives us that juice and he gives us that desire to go make the playoffs. That’s what I feel like we need to do for him, and hopefully, we do that."