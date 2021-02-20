Samuel Girard gave the Colorado Avalanche a 1-0 lead before Saturday’s outdoor game at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course was postponed due to bright sun affecting the quality of the ice.
The latter two periods will be staged at 10 p.m. MT Saturday on NBCSN.
Colorado outshot Vegas 17-8 in the first period and had three seconds of 5-on-3 time carry over into the second.
Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog came together with Vegas Golden Knights representatives to discuss ice conditions after the period, which saw referees and players taking spills.
"There's not much we can control with that," Landeskog told NBC.
Avalanche players, including Philipp Grubauer (eight saves) were seen with jerseys and gear off, waiting for word and sitting in the sun that was wreaking havoc on their game.
During a pause that stretched beyond an hour, the NHL announced that the Sunday game between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers on the same ice was pushed from noon to 5:30 due to more expected sun and warm temperatures. The game was bumped from NBC to NBCSN, with a game between the New Jersey Devils and the Washington Capitals assuming the NBC spot.