Colorado Springs Switchbacks head coach Brendan Burke didn't hold back following his team's 3-2 loss to San Diego Loyal SC on Monday when he called the team having to play four games in 11 days "borderline crazy."
"No one could react the way they normally would react and that's the issue with playing that many games in such a short space of time," Burke said following the loss. "We'll just rest and recover. We had 12 healthy players coming into this game and that's unacceptable."
With the challenging stretch of games in the rearview mirror, the club sets its sights on Saturday and a match against El Paso Locomotive FC who sits in 4th place in the USL Western Conference. The game kicks off in Texas at 7:30 p.m. MT.
El Paso has either drew or won their last nine matches dating back to May 18 and have a record of 8-6-6 on the season. El Paso's goalkeeper Evan Newton leads the league in saves with 55. The team also has seven clean sheets or shutouts on the year, the second-highest mark in the league behind three other teams who have eight. Colorado Springs is tied with two other teams with six clean sheets.
El Paso is formidable on offense with 38 goals scored, good enough for second in the league. Colorado Springs is third in the league with 36. San Diego leads with 41.
Forward Luis Solignac leads El Paso in goals scored with seven. Forward Aaron Gomez leads the team in assists with six, which is tied for the league high.
The Switchbacks are still in second place in the western conference with a 12-5 record. Forward Hadji Barry leads the team in goals with 10, which is also the third-most in the USL Championship. Barry and midfielder Cam Lindley lead the team in assists with six each, also in the tie for most in the league.