Tyler Pappas, of Jackson, N.J., approaches a hairpin turn during practice Thursday for The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

 Parker Seibold, The Gazette
The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is Sunday, meaning racers from across the globe have already completed practice runs and are finalizing their preparations for one of the most intense events in the sport.

Holding a record at the Hill Climb means something special, and this year there are 85 drivers from 17 nations set for the 97th Race to the Clouds — all with the same goal of making it to the top.

Last race, in stunning fashion, Romain Dumas broke the overall record in his 2018 Volkswagen I.D. R with a time of 7 minutes, 57.148 seconds. While it’s unclear if anyone will be able to touch Dumas’ mark, it’s already well-known that Rhys Millen is set on snapping the Time Attack 2 Production record in his 2019 Bentley Continental GT that costs more than $215,000.

But every record is up for grabs, and here’s a look at which racers are trying to set their name in the history books.

CARS

Overall

Current: Romain Dumas (2018), 2018 Volkswagen I.D., 7:57.148

Unlimited Division:

Current: Romain Dumas (2018), 2018 Volkswagen I.D., 7:57.148

Electric Car:

Current: Romain Dumas (2018), 2018 Volkswagen I.D., 7:57.148

Attempting record, according to race officials: Christopher Lennon (1973 Porsche 911 RSR EV), Fumio Nutahara (2019 Nissan Leaf), Greg Tracy (2019 Palatov D2EV)

Time Attack 1 Division:

Current: David Donohue (2018), 2017 Porsche GT3 R, 9:37.152

Time Attack 2 Division:

Current: David Donner (2015), 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S, 10:26.896

Attempting record: Nick Robinson (2019 Acura NSX), Rhys Millen (2019 Bentley Continental GT)

Open Wheel Division:

Current: Clint Vahsholtz (2017), 2013 Ford Open, 9:35.747

Pikes Peak Open Division:

Current: Peter Cunningham (2018), 2018 Acura TLX GT, 9:27.352

Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport Division:

Current: Travis Pastrana (2018), 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4, 10:33.897

Diesel Record:

Current: Uwe Nittel (2015), 2016 Mercedes Benz C300 d 4 MATIC, 11:37.149

Attempting record: Manfred Stohl (1972 Boxeer TDI CR 300 Bug)

MOTORCYCLES

Overall

Current: Chris Fillmore (2017), 2017 KTM Super Duke 1290 R, 9:49.625

Heavyweight Division:

Current: Chris Fillmore (2017), 2017 KTM Super Duke 1290 R, 9:49.625

Middleweight Division:

Current: Chris Fillmore (2018), 2018 KTM 790 Duke, 10:04.038

Lightweight Division:

Current: Davey Durelle (2017), 2009 Aprilia SXV450, 10:35.354

Electric Motorcycle:

Current: Carlin Dunne (2013), 2013 Lightning Electric Superbike, 10:00.694

Attempting record: Jeremy Higgins (2019 RIT Electric Vehicle Team REV 2), Robert Barber (2019 University of Nottingham UoN-PP)

Quad Record:

Current: Cyril Combes (2016), 2011 SUZUKI KTM JF Prototype, 11:05.664

Attempting record: Tyler Portillo (2007 Yamaha Raptor)

Fastest Woman Overall:

Current: Lucy Glöckner (2018), 2015 BMW S1000R, 10:21.932

Attempting record: Lucy Glöckner (2019 BMW S1000R)

EVAN PETZOLD, The Gazette

