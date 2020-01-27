Jalen Rowell is still on track to play in the XFL’s first game, just with a different team.
Rowell, who played at Air Force as Jalen Robinette, has signed with the DC Defenders after being cut last week by the Seattle Dragons.
He told The Gazette that his time on the free agency market was brief, with DC claiming him the same day he was released by Seattle
“I went straight to DC after Seattle released me,” he said in a text message.
The first game for the upstart league will be at Washington at noon Feb. 8 and broadcast on ABC. The Defenders will host Rowell’s former team, the Dragons.
Rowell scrimmaged against DC while with Seattle last week, making a difficult catch by going over a defender.
At Air Force, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound wide receiver amassed a program-record 2,697 receiving yards from 2013-16.