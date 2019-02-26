The latest vacancy on Air Force’s coaching staff was filled within a week.
On Tuesday, the Falcons announced the hiring of Auburn graduate Jonathan Wallace. The move was made with such expediency following the departure last week of tight ends coach Nick Jones that Wallace wasn’t introduced to the full team until after Tuesday’s spring practice.
Wallace was a quarterback and wide receiver at Auburn, serving as a team captain as a senior in 2015. He then spent two seasons as a graduate assistant with Tigers before spending last year as receivers coach and director of football operations at Bethel, a small Presbyterian university in McKenzie, Tenn.
“This is one of the top programs in the country that provides the best educational support and the best structural support for young men who want to be difference,” Wallace said in a statement released by Air Force football on social media.
Coach Troy Calhoun’s spring football policies prevent assistant coaches from speaking with media until next week, so Wallace was not made available on Tuesday.
“Just a super addition. Just sharp, a great, great football background, very well educated,” Calhoun said of Wallace, adding that his role has not necessarily been determined despite the social media post that referred to Wallace as the new tight ends coach. “Knows football extremely well and has an extraordinary future as a coach. I mean, just smart as can be. Sees all 11 positions on the offensive side of the ball. Has been involved in special teams. Was a team captain when he played in college. Just an outstanding addition, both he and his wife.”
Calhoun said the quick time frame of the hire following Jones’ exit to Colorado State was possible because “we’ve been aware of him for a while.” He did not elaborate as to why that was the case, or say whether Wallace had been among the candidates for the wide receiver coaching position that went to Ari Confesor earlier this month after Taylor Stubblefield left for Miami in January.
Wallace will be Air Force’s fourth tight ends coach in as many seasons. Steed Lobotzke was there in 2017, before sliding to the offensive line. Bart Miller served one season and is now in the Mountain West at Wyoming. Then Jones spent one season with the Falcons.
That means senior Kade Waguespack, who started all 12 games at tight end last year, will have had a different position coach in each of his seasons.
Waguespack said he met Wallace on Monday in team meetings, while Tuesday’s practice was their first time together on the field.
“It’s just kind of working around, seeing how his coaching style is compared to our previous coaches and what we’ve been used to,” Waguespack said. “So it’s almost like a learning curve both for us and coach Wallace, so it’s kind of playing feedback between us and trying to see how his coaching style is compared to what we’ve had in the previous years.
“For the most part we know our job, so it’s a little bit easier to help a new coach get acclimated. We can help the guys while he’s still learning the offense. It was like that with coach Jones. He knew the offense, but not everything technical behind it. So we were helping him coach the younger guys while letting him learn from us. It’s a weird situation.”
Of Calhoun’s 15 assistant coach hires since 2014, only three have been Air Force graduates (not counting the military coach positions). The overall makeup of the staff hasn’t changed all that drastically, however. In 2013, Calhoun’s staff included seven assistants who were former Falcons. That number is now at six.
Calhoun said nothing has changed over his 13 years as Air Force’s head coach in his approach to selecting assistants or assessing a candidates’ profile aside from making sure a potential hire understands “how expansive you have to be in recruiting.”
Wallace’s recruiting territory will include west Georgia and Alabama.