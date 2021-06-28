Former Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas retired from the NFL on Monday.
"I'm going to retire and I'm going to retire a Denver Bronco," Thomas said in a video the Broncos posted on their Twitter feed.
Thomas finished with 724 receptions for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns in 143 regular-season games with the Broncos, Texans and Jets.
He played in two Super Bowls with the Broncos and became a champion in Super Bowl 50 and a record-holder in Super Bowl 48 with 13 receptions against Seattle.
The Broncos will honor the 2010 first-round pick from Georgia Tech with a video during Denver's home opener against the Jets on Sept. 26, when he will also be an honorary team captain.
Thomas ranks second for Denver in receiving yards (9,655) and touchdown catches (60) and third in receptions (665).
"D.T. was the complete package as a wide receiver, growing into one of the very best at his position," Broncos legend John Elway said in a statement. "The combination of his size, speed, strength and athleticism was unmatched. Demaryius' remarkable consistency and production were instrumental in our offense setting historic records and our team winning a lot of games, including two AFC Championships and Super Bowl 50."
Thomas, 33, did not play in the NFL last season.