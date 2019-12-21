Ben Waters doesn’t have his first Air Force assignment yet, but he’s been practicing for the one he wants.
The senior receiver would welcome the chance to return to the academy football team as a graduate assistant, tapping into the see-things-from-all-sides experience he’s received in his time in the program.
Consider, Waters came in as a receiver who never saw the field. He moved to defense, where he continued to serve as a reserve through his junior year. Now, as a senior, he’s exploded with one of the most opportunistic seasons in program history — averaging a team-record 32.3 yards per catch en route to 646 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
“It helps from that aspect, being able to tell people to stick with it,” Waters said. “Even now, just talking to younger guys who are a little down because they’re not traveling to the bowl, or they’re not in the position they thought they’d be coming in, it’s just one of those things you just got to stay with it. I was second-string, third-string DB last year.”
Waters has more than football experience to offer, however. His teammates rave about his sarcastic sense of humor that keeps those around him at ease.
“He’s a clown,” said receiver Geraud Sanders, who leads the nation in yards per catch at 25.4. (To qualify, a receiver needs two catches per game; Waters has 20 grabs in 12 games.) “He’s a comedian. Very funny guy.”
Added safety Garrett Kauppila, “He’s a great teammate. Hilarious. That’s the biggest thing. He attacks life and each day of playing football with a smile. He enjoys being down here. He enjoys the silly things and just the time spent with the guys. In the locker room, he’s one you can always turn to to hear something goofy. He does it the right way. He balances that with his work ethic. He’s a humble guy. He’s done really well for us and he’s obviously had a ton of success this season, but you won’t hear that from him. He might say a sly joke or something, but he’s just easy to be around.”
Waters, who played football, baseball and ran track at Valor Christian in Highlands Ranch, would like to say the well-rounded nature of his personality started at home, where he grew up as the only boy in a family with five younger sisters ranging in ages from 22 to 7.
“I would like to say I understand how they operate a little more,” Waters joked. “But nope, I don’t.”
The dynamic of being so close to home and providing a lounging spot on weekends for teammates has added a defensive element to Waters.
“They’re beautiful girls, so I’ve got to make sure everyone knows their place,” he said. “I’ve got great friends. They know the rules.”
It’s on the field where Waters has earned the credibility that would boost his effectiveness as a coach.
He had two catches for 92 yards and an 81-yard touchdown at Colorado. He added four catches for 128 yards at Navy. His one catch vs. Fresno State went for a 53-yard score. Then, in conference games against teams along the Front Range/I-25 corridor, he exploded, averaging three catches for 110 yards against Colorado State, New Mexico and Wyoming with five touchdowns.
Waters' touchdowns have covered an average of 57.6 yards.
Kauppila, who has seen Waters as a receiver, a fellow safety, and a receiver again, isn’t surprised.
“He came in as a freshman and he was a scout team receiver,” Kauppila said. “I got to watch him make the most of his opportunities and kind of expose the defense there. This isn’t any shock to any of us that were around then — the Weston Steelhammers, the Brodie Hickses, the Jesse Washingtons, myself. Anyone there when Ben was playing on the scout team got to see how good he was. We all ended up twisted around, twirling a little bit. Seeing him do that now on our side and not playing against him is pretty refreshing, watching him do that to other people.”
Waters may not know what the next chapter might hold after the Cheez-It Bowl against Washington State on Dec. 27, but the business major has sure enjoyed the twists and turns that led to a memorable season.
“It’s definitely been a great season and we’ve enjoyed it,” he said. “It’s been a storybook, a storybook season.”