Ben Peterson was hiding in plain sight.
The Air Force slot receiver had performed yeomen’s work on the edges for more than a year, just beyond the spotlight’s reach. That is, until Thursday night in the Falcons’ 35-7 dismantling of Utah State on the road.
Find a video of Kadin Remsberg’s game-winning touchdown in overtime at Colorado last year. It was Peterson’s block that gave the speedy tailback the corner. Check out a replay of Remsberg’s touchdown in the first quarter on Thursday, and it was Peterson taking out two defenders with one block to clear the path.
“My dad has always told me, ‘How you do anything is how you do everything.’ So everything I do I try to do as hard as I can,” Peterson said. “Whatever it takes to win. If the coaches call upon me to be the guy who’s out there blocking, that’s what I do. I take pride in everything I do. Every time I’m out there, no matter what it is, I’m going to give 100 percent in doing it.”
On Thursday night, Air Force asked him to do something else.
Sophomore quarterback Haaziq Daniels hit Peterson in stride for a 49-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter that put Air Force ahead for the first time. It was part of a 35-point tsunami the Falcons (3-2, 2-2 Mountain West) put on the Aggies (1-5, 1-5) after falling in a brief 7-0 hole.
Peterson later added a 24-yard reception. He entered the game with 25 career receiving yards. He nearly tripled that total while adding his first touchdown and continuing to serve Remsberg’s blocking escort as he helped spring the tailback to 107 rushing yards.
“He’s a warrior,” coach Troy Calhoun said of Peterson. “I mean, truly, if you ever were starting any kind of organization; I don’t care if it’s an F-16 wing, if you’re going to work for corporate America… Just the leadership qualities and the will power and the fortitude that he has. He’s smart, incredibly tough; I mean, just mentally and physically tough.
“I could go for quite some time in terms of how much he means and how much fun he is to coach, but more importantly, how much fun he is to have as a teammate.”
There were a few big-picture observations to take from this game in Logan, Utah.
First, the Aggies are a mess. They fired their coach a month ago, dismissed their quarterback from the team and have a handful of starters seeking new homes in the transfer portal.
Second, Air Force’s defense continues to come up with big performances despite a revolving cast of understudies after the projected starting unit largely departed the academy for the semester. They’ve given up seven points or fewer in three of the five games this season.
Third, the Falcons saw continued growth from Daniels, who completed his first six passes Thursday and finished 7 of 9 passing for 127 yards. He also ran for a 37-yard score and directed the triple option with perfect efficiency. The fullbacks gained 139 yards, the tailbacks gained 139, the passing game produced 127 yards and the quarterbacks ran for 63 yards.
But the feel-good story belonged to Peterson and a cast of unheralded seniors. Turnbacks, injuries and COVID-19 cases and/or contact tracing are draining Air Force’s pool of roster options, but this group had been treading water all along and are showing they can run with the opportunity now that their feet are finally on solid ground.
Demani Hansford made his first-career start and intercepted a pass. Daniel Morris, who entered with four career catches for 39 yards, caught three passes for 35 yards while moving from receiver to tight end. Fullback Matthew Murla scored a touchdown. Linebacker Will Trawick returned from injury to make six tackles, doubling his career total. Cornerback Elisha Palmer had five stops and a pass breakup.
If things had gone to plan, there’s a good chance these players would have remained in support roles. But 2020 being 2020, they were among the key contributors in a 28-point victory on a field where Air Force had lost in two of its first three visits.
“These guys appreciate any snap that they get,” Calhoun said. “They play that way. The investment that they’ve made and the commitment to our program, so it’s neat to see them be rewarded for sure.
“They’re what makes your program to have the kind of culture that you want.”
But they also deflected the spotlight, as if by habit after four years of living outside of it.
“You go to work with these guys for four long years, you go to practice every day,” Hansford said. “To see each other succeed and make plays on the field is awesome.
“It’s the whole team. Just the all-around, great team effort.”
And then there’s Peterson, who has carved a niche from the unglamorous work of blocking on offense and hauling in fair catches as a punt returner. On Tuesday, he explained to The Gazette how his motivation was never about gathering statistics. His view didn’t change two days later just because his new role allowed him to actually start accruing a few of those numbers.
“You know what, it’s a win,” he said. “The only thing that ends up in the box score that I care about is the W or the L, and we got a win. I’m just glad that I was able to do something to help us out to get there.”
The thing is, he’s been doing that for two seasons. On Thursday the ball and spotlight found him to illuminate what had been there all along.