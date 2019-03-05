It’s March. It’s basketball. So let’s think about a little madness. Specifically, let’s consider the five reasons Air Force men's basketball – a 13.5-point home underdog – can knock off No. 17 Nevada on Tuesday night.
1. In a word, “savvy”
Wyoming coach Allen Edwards said he wouldn’t categorize Air Force’s Ryan Swan as a 3-point shooter. Yet Swan hit 4-of-6 3s against the Cowboys. Edwards said Swan “isn’t a tremendous athlete,” yet Swan scored 37 points on 13-of-17 shooting to go with nine rebounds and a steal. How did he account for this then? “Savviness.” Edwards said Swan, along with Lavelle Scottie, who scored 34 against Wyoming in the first meeting, can shoot, pass and dribble, but beyond that they have a sense for reading their shots to chase down rebounds, know how to wedge their bodies into the right position to score and in general have developed a sense of feel that allows them to maximize their talent. That could well describe Air Force’s team, which at this point bears no resemblance to the one that opened the season with a 20-point exhibition loss to a Division II team. Scottie and Swan have grown into one of the top tandems the program has ever had, others have matured into their roles and the team has made sure the many lumps it has suffered have turned into key, savvy-building lessons.
2. The previous meetings
Nevada beat Air Force 67-52 on Jan. 19, but the Falcons led for most of the first 30 minutes before the Wolf Pack surged ahead with a run keyed by its defensive intensity. In the lone meeting a year ago, Air Force lost 86-75 in a game that made everyone take notice of the Swan/Scottie combination. The sophomores combined for 31 points, seven offensive rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks and Air Force led for 17 minutes, including an 11-point first-half advantage. So, the Falcons have had success in this matchup, just not over a full 40 minutes. But that was true for this team in general, not just against Nevada. Air Force has changed that trend recently, winning 8 of 13 since starting the season 4-10 against Division I competition.
3. The Clune Arena crowd
Air Force is making every effort to bring in a crowd. Cadets have seen their schedule modified to allow them to be in attendance (along with promises of T-shirts and food). The football team was briefed a week ago on a Tuesday plan that would allow the players to make the game after spring practice. Coach Dave Pilipovich is giving away 1,000 tickets. This all points to the potential of a season-best crowd at Clune Arena, which can be a major factor in a small building that lends itself to big noise. UNLV couldn’t communicate on the floor on Jan. 16 when the cadets last showed up in force, and Air Force scored a season-high 106 points in a blowout. Expect a similar crowd and similar energy on Tuesday, even if a similar result will be a taller order.
4. Nevada seems to have been knocked off the rails
Ever set a lofty goal on the treadmill, push yourself to get there, and about three quarters of the way home, while adjusting the speed and incline, you accidentally hit the big, red “STOP” button and erase all record of what you’ve accomplished? Finding the motivation to go ahead and finish strong can be difficult. That’s where No. 17 Nevada is right now. After spending the whole season in the nation’s top 10 and chasing a No. 1 or 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Wolf Pack have dropped two of four. This team with Final Four aspirations has also lost its lead in the Mountain West. Expect Nevada to fully regroup by tournament time, but it will take a masterstroke of motivation from coach Eric Musselman – one of the best motivators around – to have his transfer-constructed team playing with the same kind of purpose it was earlier in the season.
5. It’s the home finale
Anybody at Clune Arena on March 9, 2013, likely remembers the details vividly. Michael Lyons hit a contested 3 with 12.5 seconds left to bring the Falcons within one of No. 12 New Mexico. After a Lobos free throw, Lyons hit fellow senior Todd Fletcher in the corner for a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that gave Air Force an 89-88 upset in the home finale. New Mexico had beaten Air Force by 23 points earlier in the year. The next season, Air Force topped Boise State in the finale after falling by 11 points on the road in the first meeting. So, yes, Nevada has become a national power. It beat the Falcons by 15 in January. History has shown none of that means a whole lot when Air Force is playing its final home game of the season.