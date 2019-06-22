The already soft-spoken Mike Seth was even quieter than usual after the Switchbacks’ game against visiting Real Monarchs on Saturday night.
In the Switchbacks’ forward’s defense, there wasn’t much to be said after a 2-1 loss.
Seth scored the first goal in the 55th minute when he settled a low cross from Jordan Schweitzer, turned to goal and buried a shot into the bottom corner.
His second goal of the season gave the Switchbacks a one-goal advantage they carried into the final 10 minutes.
The visitors equalized in the 81st minute when Kyle Coffee’s shot took a deflection off Colorado Springs defender Kris Reaves that left goalkeeper Andre Rawls helpless.
Five minutes later, after Seth had been replaced by Austin Dewing, Justin Portillo scored on a free kick from the left flank that got over the Switchbacks wall and dipped into the top corner of the far post.
While Reaves had a chance to salvage a point with a later header, it went wide and soon after he covered his head with his shirt, the referee’s whistle sent the Real Monarchs back to Utah with all three points.
“Obviously, I mean, it’s always good to score, but it doesn’t take away the feeling,” Seth said. “The main objective is to win games. Today, that didn’t happen, so it’s frustrating and unfortunate.”
Switchbacks coach Steve Trittschuh’s thoughts came across a little louder after the hosts failed to win a third straight at home despite controlling the first 80 minutes.
“We shot ourselves in the foot,” the coach said. “We gave that game to them.”
For the first 45 minutes, the game was up for grabs. Seth and the Switchbacks created the first couple of chances of the game, but Rawls was needed in a 1-on-1 situation early to prevent an early goal for the visitors.
“He had some great saves,” Trittschuh said.
“He kept us in the game. I can’t fault him.”
He also couldn’t fault Seth, who despite a missed chance or two early, did enough to give his club a lead 10 minutes into the second half.
“I was glad he got a goal,” the coach said. “Like I said, I challenged those three up top this week and for Mike to get a goal, that’s good for him. Obviously we need more out of the other guys, too.”
In the end, the coach felt his team’s undoing came between the ears in critical moments.
“Even though I thought we played pretty well, some of our decision making … we just don’t know,” Trittschuh said.
“Decision making is a big thing for us and like I said, we just shoot ourselves in the foot.”
Seth’s right foot got the Switchbacks a lead with a little more than a half-hour to play, but it wasn’t enough to continue a Weidner Field winning streak. And while his voice might not boom over the postgame fireworks, his message gets across.
“We play good and then at times we have a breakdown,” Seth said.
“That’s the way soccer is sometimes.”