Throughout the preseason, Dave Pilipovich asked for patience.
“Wait until January before you judge this team,” the Air Force coach said, in one way or another, multiple times.
Well, January is upon us. And for Air Force, it begins with a winnable Mountain West opener at Clune Arena against New Mexico at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The Falcons (5-7), who carried internal expectations that vastly outdreamed their 10-place spot in the conference preseason poll, generated little reason for optimism through most of the nonconference slate. Lavelle Scottie battled through pneumonia, Caleb Morris missed time, Ryan Swan was slowed with nagging injuries, Keaton Van Soelen battled an illness. There were no season-altering injuries, but just enough little stuff to kill the momentum that this young-but-experienced group brought after carrying much of the load down the stretch a year ago.
But those issues seem to be in the past, and the Falcons of December — with the exception of a second-half collapse against Army — have been a much more competitive squad.
So, now the window opens Wednesday against the Lobos (6-6) and could stay that way for the next season and a half. This is a Falcons team dominated by juniors, sophomores and a freshman. Only one senior is even on the roster. Coach Dave Pilipovich has one season beyond this on his contract and a new athletic director will take over early this winter. This group has more height, inside scoring ability and quickness than any Pilipovich has coached. This could turn into a memorable stretch for this program. If not, it's hard to see Pilipovich and his staff staying around for the next wave.
Pilipovich wanted time for this group to heal and come together. That has happened. Now, what can that mean in a Mountain West that has endured a down nonconference slate with the exception of No. 6 Nevada?
“We can make a move in this conference,” Pilipovich said. “Eighteen games is a long season. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. It starts at home on Wednesday.”
***
WHAT WE KNOW
What Air Force's 12 nonconference games revealed about the team.
They’ve been tested
Air Force trailed No. 2 Michigan by 8 points at the 12-minute mark of the second half. At that same point against the Wolverines, North Carolina trailed by 20 and defending NCAA champion Villanova trailed by 20. The Falcons also hung with Texas State (9-2) on the road until the final minutes and hosted No. 73 (by RPI) Colorado. They didn’t win any of these games or even keep the final deficit within single digits, but they’ve been tested in ways that go beyond what they’ll generally see in the Mountain West.
Scottie and Swan must lead
The Falcons are deeper (and taller) at all positions than they’ve been in recent years, and players like Caleb Morris, Sid Tomes, Pervis Louder and Keaton Van Soelen must contribute for the team to work. But without question the top players are juniors Lavelle Scottie and Ryan Swan — the best combo of interior players the Falcons have had since … ever? Air Force can thrive if they both play well, forcing defenses to concentrate their defensive efforts there and leaving shooters open on the outside. If they struggle, the Falcons are likely to struggle.
Free throws must improve
A baffling aspect of the early season has been Air Force’s inability to convert at the line. The team shot a solid 73.4 percent last year, but has managed just 66.2 percent this year. Scottie was a 73 percent shooter a year ago, but has hit at just 56 percent so far. The Falcons have missed 69 free throws this year and have been outscored by 43 points — so it’s not hard to see where an easy fix could be found.
Chris Joyce can be a weapon
Among the unproven players to emerge thus far, Chris Joyce has been the most intriguing. The 6-foot-5 sophomore has displayed a quick release and smooth shooting stroke, which combined with his height on the perimeter has allowed him to get his show off while tightly defended. His 33-percent clip from 3-point range ranks second on the team among players with 30 attempts, and his 76-percent performance at the line leads all Falcons with at least 13 attempts. For those who have followed the program for any length of time, it should be easy to spot similarities with 2013 graduate Mike Fitzgerald, who had similar size and skills and whose 10 ppg made a strong compliment to Michael Lyons and Todd Fletcher in AFA’s last winning season.
It’s there for the taking
The Mountain West has not been stellar so far (beyond Nevada), so the stars are aligned for Air Force to make a move toward the upper part of the pack for the first time in six years. Boise State, Colorado State, New Mexico, UNLV and Wyoming are just a few of the teams suffering — by their standards — down years to this point. If Air Force can stretch out their hot stretches, make free throws and limit turnovers, this is a league in which it can win some games.
WHAT WE STILL DON’T KNOW
Answers the nonconference slate didn't fully provide
What’s the squad?
Nine players have seen significant action, and LaSean Brown could join that group when he returns from an injury. So, who plays starter's minutes? Sophomore forward Ameka Akaya has shown he can be a major contributor, but at whose expense? Pervis Louder and Keaton Van Soelen contribute defensively, on the boards and in little ways with their experience and basketball IQs, but will they provide enough offense to earn big minutes? Through 12 games, all that has been learned about the rotation is that, within that top nine, coach Dave Pilipovich will ride the hot hand.
What can AJ Walker contribute?
The freshman guard brings speed and penetrating ability that the Falcons haven’t generally featured at the point guard position, and for a three-game stretch he scored 46 points. But since a 20-point game against Missouri State he’s made just 1 of 4 shots, and in his past two games he has two assists and six turnovers. He’s a talent, but he’s a freshman. It will be interesting to see how much Pilipovich is willing to allow him to grow and make mistakes while balancing that against the need to play consistently, take care of the ball and win now.
Can they win on the road?
Some mini breakthroughs took place last year with wins at Denver, San Jose State and Colorado State — snapping long road losing streaks overall and in the Mountain West. But this year the Falcons are again 0-3 on the road and 1-2 at neutral sites. Air Force could potentially play games at Colorado State, San Jose State, UNLV, Wyoming and possibly Boise State as only slight underdogs or even as favorites. It’s imperative if things are going to change that it does something with those opportunities.
Is there a finishing kick in there?
A multiyear trend for Air Force is that some of its best games have been close losses — last year vs. Nevada, a few years ago at Texas Tech, multiple games at UNLV and Fresno State, a few epic battles with Colorado State, etc. If this group is going to change things, it must buck that trend. Early losses against Texas State, UMBC, High Point and Army brought back hints of those old bugaboos.
Will the fans show up?
The opener drew an announced attendance of 1,083. A home game vs. Colorado brought out 2,704. Those aren’t the kind of crowds that will give Air Force an advantage at Clune Arena (beyond what is already provided by the altitude). If Air Force makes something of a run, it will be interesting to see if the crowd sizes correspond and enhance the advantage.
***
MOUNTAIN WEST RUNDOWN
League play begins Wednesday after a largely mediocre nonconference showing for the majority of the Mountain West. Here’s a look at where each team stands, listed in order of preseason prediction ranking.
Nevada (13-0) – Entered the season with Final Four aspirations behind twins Caleb and Cody Morris and Jordan Carolina and they’ve backed it up so far with a No. 6 ranking and No. 3 slot in the RPI.
San Diego State (7-5) – The record doesn’t look good in Year 2 without coach Steve Fisher, but three of those losses were to top-50 RPI teams; while a win over No. 64 Xavier was among the league’s best.
New Mexico (6-6) – Key transfer JaQuan Lyle is out for the season with an Achilles injury and former McDonald’s All-American Carlton Bragg wasn’t cleared by the NCAA until mid-December.
Boise State (5-8) – Coach Leon Rice has placed his teams in the league’s top three in four straight seasons, and signs of improvement can be seen over the past three games.
Fresno State (9-3) – New coach Justin Hutson and New Mexico State transfer Braxton Huggins (18.8 ppg) have helped the Bulldogs show improvement in a year that began with multiple questions.
UNLV (6-6) – It has the looks of another frustrating season for a program accustomed to better results, so expect the Rebels to start utilizing younger lineups with an eye toward building.
Wyoming (4-9) – Justin James (22.4 ppg) leads the league in scoring, but it’s otherwise been a messy start for a Cowboys squad that has no victories against a team ranked in the top 195 in RPI.
Colorado State (5-8) – Denver native Jeremiah Paige is scoring 15.8 ppg as a senior, but the mess left by the tumultuous end of the Larry Eustachy era is going to take a while for Niko Medved to clear.
Utah State (10-3) – New coach Craig Smith’s team has outscored opponents by an average of 16 points, bolstered by the play of junior guard Sam Merrill and 6-foot-11 freshman Neemias Queta of Portugal.
Air Force (5-7) – Nagging injuries slowed the start of what the Falcons hoped would be a breakthrough campaign, but a collection of talent and depth assembled by coach Dave Pilipovich remains.
San Jose State (3-9) – Brandon Clarke is averaging 17.1 points and 8.3 rebounds … but that’s for Gonzaga, where he transferred; the Spartans are still mediocre.