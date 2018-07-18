With a 2019 move from Triple-A to the Rookie League, the Colorado Springs Sky Sox started looking for fan suggestions for a name change to coincide with the shift in level. On Wednesday afternoon, the team released the five name-change finalists that will be put to a fan vote.
Next season, the team could be known as the Happy Campers, Lamb Chops, Punchy Pikas, Throttle Jockeys or the Rocky Mountain Oysters.
Readers who commented on The Gazette Facebook and Gazette Sports Facebook pages were not amused. At least most of them weren’t. Reactions ran the gamut - some people were angry, others thought the names were funny, and several were just confused.
“Is this a joke?” or some version of that question, was asked several times.
“Was a group of five year olds given permission to develop these choices?” asked Lacii Wagner.
“If this were April, I'd for sure think this was an April Fools' post,” wrote Brian Copeland on the Gazette Sports Facebook page. "These names are terrible!"
Frustration to the proposed names was also demonstrated by humorous GIFs, people wondering why the Sky Sox wouldn’t just keep their name, and a few offering their own suggestions they thought were better.
Of course, not everyone was disappointed.
“Happy campers is adorable!” wrote Katie Black Regan, one person pleased with at least one finalist name.
Wayne Victor, clearly a fan of Rocky Mountain Oysters commented, “That would be epic!”
What do you think? Happy? Disappointed? Have better name ideas? We’d like to know.