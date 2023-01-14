LAS VEGAS – The muted excitement level didn’t seem to jump up to meet the level of achievement, but it left a clear indication of Raquel Pennington's expectations.
Pennington, the lifelong Colorado Springs resident and Harrison High School graduate, defeated second-ranked UFC women’s bantamweight contender Ketlen Viera at UFC APEX on Saturday in a split decision. By opponent ranking, it was the most substantial victory of Pennington's career. It gives her a career-best five-bout winning streak. And it comes during an emotional time of life as her wife, Tecia Torres, is carrying the couple’s first child – a girl growing from Pennington's fertilized egg.
It could have been a night of raucous excitement. But it wasn't.
“I’m proud,” Pennington said in an exclusive postfight interview with The Gazette. “I’m proud of what I’m doing now. I feel like I’ve matured as an athlete and as a person and I feel the stars are truly aligning with everything, and I feel like this is my path.”
Factoring into the seemingly flat level of emotions could have been the grind that this fight was for Pennington.
Pennington, ranked as the No. 5 contender, came out aggressively in the first round, landing more blows than Viera. But the impact of Viera’s shots seemed to have more impact, and Pennington finished the round with a cut forehead, dazed to the point she had to think about her whereabouts, and trailing on two of the three cards.
“We felt better each round,” Pennington’s head coach and wrestling coach Jason Kutz said. “Second round for sure. Third round we came out guns a blazin’. That was a beautiful thing to watch.”
The third round was complicated by Viera’s success in holding Pennington against the fence, eliminating the space that Pennington needed to connect more punches and keeping Pennington on the defensive against falling into Viera’s judo strength and finding herself getting tossed.
So Pennington did what she could, landed the hits she could over her shoulder while being held, and took advantage of the few breaks between the holds.
It was enough.
Pennington won the second and third rounds on two of the three cards and her arm was raised after a pause that seemed to stretch out for several seconds.
Here was the reading of the decision Pennington wins in split decision #ufc pic.twitter.com/fPMIgxzy72— Brent Briggeman (@BrentBriggeman) January 15, 2023
“That’s always the magic question,” Kutz said. “I’m watching the fight, and I’m obviously totally biased toward her. Ketlen’s corner, the same. But then you have the judges. That’s the thing. I kind of figured it was going to be a split decision, but you kind of sit there on pins and needles and hope the first syllable is an ‘R.’”
It remains to be seen where this places Pennington in the rankings. She had been ranked fifth when she was suspended for a banned substance (she blames a microdose of a drug prescribed to combat a thyroid issue) and she was placed back at No. 10 when she returned.
“I guess you could say it is the biggest (win in my career),” Pennington said. “But I felt like if they had never taken me out of the rankings I would have been here a long time ago.
“My ultimate goal is to fight for the world title and become a world champion. But in the organization I can’t just be like, ‘Give the world title now.’ Obviously I’m going to push for it, but I can only control what I can control. My goal is to be No. 1 by the end of the year if not world champion.”
Pennington left the octagon and embraced her cheering section of Torres and family members that included her mother, grandfather, aunt and uncle, and sparring partner.
“I’m grateful, I’m thankful and I’m blessed,” Pennington said.
But for whatever reason, she and her team didn’t seem overjoyed after this monumental point in a career that is clearly aiming even higher.
“We’re still in business mode,” Kutz said. “You come out with us tonight, we’ll show you happy. No, I think part of it is expectation. This is exactly what I expected. So, job’s done. At the same time, it’s a freakin’ awesome win, but we’re not champion of the world.
“Yet.”
Note
Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-5), a middleweight from Ghana who trains out of Denver, knocked out Brazilian Claudio Ribeiro (10-3) with a series of violent punches 28 seconds into the second round.
All of Alhassan’s 12 professional MMA victories have come via knockout.
After spending much of the first round patiently pressing Ribeiro up against the fence in a game plan he described as “patient, very patient,” Alhassan connected with a roundhouse right hand to the side of Ribeiro’s head in the second round and finished the fight seconds later.
“Denver is the best camp ever,” Alhassan said afterward, hyping Team Elevation that has prepared him for his past two fights. “I’m telling you.”
Small venue a big relief for Pennington
Saturday’s UFC Fight Night – headlined by Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov – was held at UFC APEX, the organization’s intimate fight lounge within its headquarters on the southwest side of Las Vegas.
The venue, basically a ballroom, is exponentially smaller than other arenas where UFC often stages events. Raquel Pennington’s last fight in Las Vegas was part of a card featuring Connor McGregor and it drew more than 19,000 spectators. This one was more like a few hundred.
For Pennington, who fights stage fright, the different event was a welcome change.
“I love it, it’s a quiet gym,” Pennington said. “I can hear my family and my friends and my coaches. It’s pretty much like being back at the gym and in my comfort zone.
“When I fight here at the APEX that (extra, unwanted emotion) is gone.”