The Colorado Rapids trained in a tough environment this week to prepare for a similarly challenging setting expected on Saturday.
After practicing through the wildfire smoke that made breathing at altitude even more challenging, the Rapids are off to Houston. It’s expected to be in the low 90s with around 60% humidity for the 6:30 p.m. kickoff between the Dynamo and Rapids.
“It’s definitely tough to go down to Houston. We know that the weather, the climate is tough, and they’re a different team at home than they are away from home,” midfielder Cole Bassett said. “So, I think that provides a big challenge for us, and we’re going to know that we have to keep the ball pretty well down there if we want to try and tire them out.”
Though the Dynamo sit 11th out of 13 teams in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference, they are also unbeaten in seven home matches. The Rapids will look to improve on their 3-3-1 record away from Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.
“They’re pretty aggressive at home. They certainly have a bit of an advantage – as we do with altitude – they have that with heat and humidity,” Rapids coach Robin Fraser said.
“They seem to have a ton of energy in spite of the humidity.”
Fraser said his team, which enters the weekend fourth in the West with 28 points from 16 matches, was aware of the conditions in Colorado but was able to get all the necessary field work in without it becoming too much of an issue. He’ll hope the same goes for the heat in Houston.
“In spite of Houston’s record, they certainly have a number of talented players, and they’re a good team,” Fraser said. “They haven’t got results to go their way, really, over the last several weeks, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that they’re a really good team with talent in a number of spots. For us, we obviously have to deal with them, deal with the conditions and be as sharp as we can and as ready as we can.”
Esteves impressing in early training sessions
It’s a good thing the Rapids don’t apparently have any complaints about Lucas Esteves, a left back the club recently signed on loan from Brazilian club Palmeiras, because they might have trouble communicating them.
Esteves was not in uniform for last Saturday’s match, but his debut could come quickly with the Rapids set to play three matches over the next eight days.
“He’s been great,” Fraser said. “His English needs a little work, but other than that, he’s really fit in well. He’s done well in trainings. Like anyone else who comes here, it’s a bit of an adjustment period to get used to the altitude, but he’s making strides every day and getting better and better. Hopefully, he’ll be ready to go and up to speed quickly.”
Bassett added that Andre Shinyashiki, a winger who was born in Sao Paulo before coming to the United States for high school and college, has served as a part-time translator.