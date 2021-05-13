Fans of Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids don’t have to drive to Commerce City to watch the organization’s players on the pitch.
Six Rapids are on loan to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC for this USL Championship season. They are hoping to use their time in the Pikes Peak region as a springboard to vault back up north.
“(The Rapids) want me to come here and get matches. Get 90 minutes every game,” said defender Michael Edwards, who signed with the Rapids three months ago.
Edwards, 20, worked out with the Rapids for about six weeks prior to joining the Switchbacks in early April, along with fellow defender Sebastian Anderson, forward Matt Hundley, midfielder Philip Mayaka (selected third overall by the Rapids in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft) and goalkeeper Abe Rodriguez.
On Thursday, the Rapids sent a sixth player to Colorado Springs – 16-year-old forward Dantouma “Yaya" Toure.
“We all feel good here and we feel we can all get matches here,” Edwards said. “It would have been difficult back at the Rapids because those guys are older and more experienced. They have a lot of time in the league.
“Being here it will be good to grow and hopefully bring a championship together.”
Edwards, Anderson and Rodriguez all started the Switchbacks’ season opener in San Antonio on May 1, a 3-0 loss.
Rodriguez is just 18, but this is his third season with the Switchbacks. He made his first start for the club as a 16-year-old on March 30, 2019. In that game against Phoenix Rising, he made 11 saves, including a penalty kick, and was named the USL Championship Player of the Week, thus becoming the second-youngest player to earn the award.
“If you start doing good and start winning games there’s always the possibility of getting the call-up,” Rodriguez said. “While I’m here I’m trying to focus on the team and trying to win all of our games.”
Anderson, 18, has already seen time with the Rapids this season. He was recalled by the club prior to the Switchbacks’ final preseason game with Orange County SC on April 24. He did not see any game action.
“It was tough not being down here and supporting our guys, but it was a good experience overall being with the Rapids,” Anderson said.
Anderson is already a big part of Rapids history. During the 2019 season at the age of 16, he became the youngest player to debut for the club and became the youngest player to score in MLS for Colorado. He’s appeared in six MLS matches and five USL Championship matches in his brief career.
“Wherever I am I just put my head down and work,” Anderson said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s Rapids or Switchbacks. I’m just there to win games.”
Switchbacks coach Brendan Burke insists the five players on loan from the Rapids have to earn their playing time with his club.
“If they know they’re going to play every week that takes away part of the ownership of the development process of the player, and then they are less likely to maximize their effort in training every day,” Burke said. “The Rapids have been very good in allowing us to manage things on a case-by-case basis.”
Switchbacks general manager Brian Crookham is also on loan from the Rapids. He joined the Rapids staff in 2007 as the senior director of soccer development and USL general manager.
“We will make sure the Switchbacks player development plans match what we want long-term with the Rapids,” Crookham said. “We’ve had great interaction with the Switchbacks coaching staff. The way they do their development plans here matches with what we’re trying to achieve with the Rapids as well.”
The Switchbacks are in Missouri to play Sporting Kansas City II (0-1-1) tonight in their second regular season game. Kansas City is a direct affiliate of MLS’s Sporting Kansas City.
“Kansas City has MLS guys coming down, so there will be real quality in their group,” Burke said. “For us, it’s less about the personnel that we’re going to see from them and more about their style of play, and we think that can be exploited in different spots.
“They play out of a 4-3-3 and they are very good at it. They grind through you and they put you under a lot of pressure. They press very high up the field for most of the game. They are a good team and present a good challenge.”
NEXT
Switchbacks at Sporting Kansas City II
Tonight, 6 p.m., AM 1300