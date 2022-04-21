Switchbacks midfielder Beverly Makangila (16) closes in behind Northern Colorado’s Ethan Vanacore-Decker during the first half as the Switchbacks FC take on the Northern Colorado Hailstorm during the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at Weidner Field in downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)