The Colorado Springs Switchbacks brought back Rapids defender Sebastian Anderson on loan, the team announced Friday.
Anderson was loaned to the Switchbacks back in March of 2021. Through 28 games, he had six assists and made over 1,100 passes. In 2022, Anderson made one appearance for the Colorado Rapids and made 12 appearances in the newly formed MLS Next Pro league, registering a goal and an assist.
Game preview
The Switchbacks won their first five games away from Weidner Field. With five games left in the regular season, four of which are outside Colorado Springs, they'll need to find that form again.
The club has dropped the last six away games with the last road win coming on a 3-1 win at LA Galaxy II on June 11.
Colorado Springs heads to Rio Grande Valley FC in Edinburg, Texas on Saturday. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.
There's a lot on the line for the home team which is currently in ninth place in the USL Championship's Western Conference with 36 points off a 10-12-6 record. Rio Grande Valley is just one point behind Las Vegas Lights FC, which would currently be the last playoff team in the conference.
The Switchbacks by contrast are third in the western conference just one point behind second-place San Diego Loyal SC. For head coach Brendan Burke, securing a home playoff game is the next step for the team.
"Every game's a playoff game now," Burke said following the team's loss to Detroit City FC last week. "We're still in a good position to get a home playoff game and that's a massive step forward for the franchise so that has to be our sole focus."
Four players on Rio Grande Valley's roster lead the club in scoring with five goals apiece. Midfielder Isidro Martinez and forward Ricky Ruiz lead the team in assists with six.
The Switchbacks are led in goals by forward Hadji Barry, who has 16. Barry and midfielder Cam Lindley have the most assists this season with nine.