Arizona Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) makes the save on Colorado Avalanche's Matt Nieto (83) during the first period of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

After a lot of shots, few great scoring chances and no scoring, the Colorado Avalanche broke through for three goals in a span of 1:23 late in the third period to take Game 1 of their first-round series 3-0 against the Arizona Coyotes.

Mikko Rantanen capped the onslaught, going to one knee and continuing to sweep the puck in to the right of a sprawled Darcy Kuemper (37 saves).

Nazem Kadri, who’d been one of the Avs’ best so far, finally ended the stalemate with a power-play goal with just under seven minutes left in the third period. Ten seconds later off the faceoff, J.T. Compher doubled it up.

The Avalanche led the first-period shots 13-3 and the second 15-4.

