After a lot of shots, few great scoring chances and no scoring, the Colorado Avalanche broke through for three goals in a span of 1:23 late in the third period to take Game 1 of their first-round series 3-0 against the Arizona Coyotes.
Mikko Rantanen capped the onslaught, going to one knee and continuing to sweep the puck in to the right of a sprawled Darcy Kuemper (37 saves).
Nazem Kadri, who’d been one of the Avs’ best so far, finally ended the stalemate with a power-play goal with just under seven minutes left in the third period. Ten seconds later off the faceoff, J.T. Compher doubled it up.
The Avalanche led the first-period shots 13-3 and the second 15-4.
Check back later at gazette.com for more.