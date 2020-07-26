Kyle Freeland continued the promising stretch of performances from Colorado’s starting pitchers as the Rockies took Game 3 and the series at Texas.
Freeland gave up two runs over six innings as he began what he hopes to be a bounce-back season as Colorado won 5-2 Sunday at Globe Life Field.
Trevor Story added two home runs for the Rockies, their first two home runs of the season as they avoided going homerless through three games for the first time in franchise history. His opposite-field shot that carried over the right-field wall in the fourth inning was the first home run from a visiting player in the stadium that is a short distance from Story’s hometown of Irving, Texas.
The Rangers pulled starter Corey Kluber after the first inning, later saying their starter experienced tightness in his throwing (right) shoulder. The Rangers used six relievers after the surprise early loss of the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner.
After a short “second spring training” in July that left pitchers with varying chances to build up arm strength and pitch counts, the Rockies have excelled with their starters. Between German Marquez, Jon Gray and Freeland they have gone 16 2/3 innings, giving up four runs (1.44 ERA) while allowing nine hits and striking out 14.
Marquez was tagged with a loss despite giving up just one run in the opener Friday. Gray took a no-decision, leaving with a lead after 4 2/3 innings in a game the Rockies won. Freeland saw the Rockies jump into the lead thanks to a three-run fourth inning that included Story’s two-run home run and a sacrifice fly from Ryan McMahon.
For Freeland, the win comes after he logged just one victory over his final 17 starts of a disappointing 3-11 2019 season in which he posted a 6.73 ERA. This was after a breakout 2018 season in which he went 17-7 with a 2.85 ERA and finished fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting.
Wade Davis pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his second save in as many days.
The Rockies have an off day Monday before traveling to Oakland for two games. Antonio Senzatela will start Tuesday evening, with Marquez making his second start on Wednesday afternoon.