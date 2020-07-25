Daniel Bard not only appeared in his first game since April 2013, he capped the storybook comeback by earning the victory.
Bard threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings as the Rockies topped the Rangers 3-2 for their first win of the season Saturday afternoon.
The 35-year-old right-hander appeared for the first time in 2,646 days as he came on in relief after Jon Gray hit a wall with two outs in the fifth. Gray got the first two hitters in the inning and at that point had allowed just three baserunners. But a two-out single was followed by a walk and another single and Gray’s day was finished.
Bard coaxed an inning-ending fly ball out of Elvis Andrus to end the threat in the fifth, then tossed a scoreless sixth inning in the season’s second game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
It was the first win for Bard since defeating Detroit and a 29-year-old Justin Verlander on May 29, 2012.
Bard’s once-promising career was cut short when he suddenly lost control of his pitches, a mysterious ailment better known as the yips. He signed with several teams but couldn’t recapture his form. For the past two years he has served as a mental skills assistant with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and once the pressure to perform was removed he slowly began to rediscover his talent.
Bard reached 99 mph on the stadium radar gun with a strikeout of Rougned Odor on Saturday.
Colorado’s bullpen didn't allow a run for its first six innings to open the season before Wade Davis allowed a run in the ninth in earning the save. The starters have been every bit as effective in giving up just two runs in 10 1/3 innings.
Gray went 4 2/3 innings, giving up three hits and walking three while recording three strikeouts. He fell one out short of qualifying for the victory and tossed 79 pitches.
The difference in the second straight well-pitched game in this series was the defense.
The Rockies (1-1) helped their staff when left fielder Garrett Hampson robbed a potential first-inning home run from Shin-Soo Choo and when Trevor Story lunched to the first-base side of second to put a tag on Elvis Andrus’ leg to complete a caught-stealing. The Rockies also retired the leadoff hitter in the second when they had second baseman Chris Owings placed perfectly in shallow right to snag a line drive from Joey Gallo.
The Rangers (1-1), however, botched a potential inning-ending double play in the fourth when Odor couldn’t get a Charlie Blackmon ground ball cleanly out of his glove at second. That was followed by a Matt Kemp RBI single and another run that came in on pitcher Mike Minor’s error.
The Rockies also scored in the seventh on a David Dahl RBI single.