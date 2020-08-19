It might seem from afar that the Rockies are sinking in quicksand, but closer inspection shows just how close they are to regaining solid footing.
That was true even in a 13-6 loss to Houston on Wednesday night, Colorado’s eighth loss in 10 games and most lopsided setback of the season.
“I think one thing that is pretty special about this team is our ability to stay positive,” catcher Drew Butera said.
“We haven’t lost hope.”
This game had plenty of chances to tilt either direction before it spilled out of control in the late innings.
Butera smashed a ball into the hole on the left side with the bases loaded in the second inning, but Astros shortstop Carlos Correa pulled off a gem of a diving backhand to start an inning-ending double play. The Rockies scored one in the inning, they could have put up two or three more if Correa had not come up with it.
Starting pitcher Ryan Castellani, tagged first his first MLB loss after two spectacular starts to open his career, pointed to two pitches that changed his night.
One was a two-strike offering that Astros catcher Martin Maldonado hit for a solo home run in the third. The other was a two-out, two-strike pitch left up to Carlos Correa in the sixth that turned into a single and ended Castellani’s outing.
“Really just those two strike pitches,” said Castellani, who threw 5 2/3 innings. If those were better, we’re in a good spot.”
That’s the fine line Colorado is walking, and right now, the footing has grown slippery. Because, as it was Castellani exited with two outs in the sixth facing a 3-1 deficit and left two runners on base for Jeff Hoffman.
From there, things exploded.
Hoffman allowed the two inherited runners to score and was then tagged for five more runs while recording jut two outs. Ashton Goudeau then made his major league debut for the Rockies, giving up a two-run single to Carlos Correa on his first pitch.
Soon, that close game turned into a double-digit deficit in that uniquely Coors Field way. Colorado pitchers gave up 20 hits, including three home runs, two triples and four doubles. Kyle Tucker homered, had two triples and a single, driving in four runs.
Framber Valdez gave Houston its third consecutive quality start against Colorado this week as it won the third straight meeting between the teams – the first two took place in Houston, while Wednesday night’s game was at Coors Field, as will Thursday’s series finale.
The Rockies helped this one look less putrid on the scoreboard by scoring five times in the final two innings.
It was easy to see how this one could have tipped the other way, and that’s been the story of Colorado’s losses all season. Their 10 defeats entering Wednesday came by an average of 2 runs, with six coming by one run.
To hear the players and manager Bud Black speak afterward, there isn’t so much a sense of frustration as there is bewilderment that so many breaks could fall the other way – particularly after so many fell their way during an 11-3 start to the season.
“These are our guys,” Black said. “This is the same group that got us off to a good start.
“There’s no doubt that, as a group, we need to get a little better.”