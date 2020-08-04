German Marquez has been good enough on his own. Throw in a lucky bounce, an efficient assist from the bullpen and yet another defensive gem from Nolan Arenado and, well, it was hardly a contest.
Marquez tossed into the eighth inning, giving up two runs on six hits in 7 1/3 innings as the host Rockies topped the Giants 5-2 on Tuesday night — matching the franchise’s best 10-game start at 8-2 behind their 25-year-old ace and another home run from Arenado.
Marquez struck out nine, walked one and had one stretch where he retired 10 consecutive hitters and another with nine straight.
But there were breaks.
Giants left fielder Steven Duggar seemingly hit a game-tying three-run home run in the fifth, but replay showed it actually hit off the top of the wall and bounced back into the playing field. Though two runs scored on the hit, Marquez got the next two hitters to strand Duggar and preserve the lead.
Arenado helped Marquez’s night run smoothly with a lunging catch off a line drive smash from Evan Longoria.
Rockies manager Bud Black kept Marquez out for the eighth — no other Colorado starter has thrown into even the seventh this season — and he ran into trouble with runners at first and second with one out.
Yency Almonte came on and with one pitch induced an inning-ending double play. Almonte stayed on for the ninth, earning his first career save.
This formula, which took a brief departure Monday behind No. 5 starter Chi Chi Gonzalez’s three-inning outing, just keeps working. The Rockies have consistently received strong starts from their top four starters and the offense came up with a balanced effort.
That was the case again, with six players scoring or driving in a run Tuesday.