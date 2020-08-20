The downward spiral continued for the Rockies on Thursday afternoon, but not without some pushback.
Colorado ace German Marquez gave up 10 runs and the Rockies trailed Houston by as many as seven before making a late charge in a 10-8 loss at Coors Field.
Colorado (13-12) has lost nine of 11 games and dropped all four this week against the Astros: two in Houston, two more in Denver.
This was the offensive performance the run-starved team needed under normal circumstances. Ryan McMahon hit a pair of two-run home runs and drew two walks. Nolan Arenado broke a slump with a home run and single. Charlie Blackmon had two more hits, including a two-run single. Sam Hilliard went 4 for 5 in his first-career four-hit game. Raimel Tapia had a single and four walks.
Problem was, these weren’t normal circumstances. Marquez entered with a 2.25 ERA, a number that ballooned to 4.38 as he gave up 10 hits and 10 earned runs in five innings. Abraham Toro’s three-run home run in the fifth was the most damaging blow against Marquez (2-4).
Colorado’s bullpen, behind Joe Harvey, Tyler Kinley and Carlos Esteves, pitched four hitless, scoreless innings as the Rockies positioned themselves for a comeback.
They had already closed a 5-0 hole to 5-3 early in the game; then the Astros pushed their lead to 10-3.
The Rockies chipped back and brought the potential tying run to the plate in the eighth, but Brendan Rodgers grounded out as part of an 0-for-5 day in the rookie’s first start of the season.
Hilliard led off the ninth with a triple and scored on Matt Kemp’s ground out, but the Rockies couldn’t get another runner aboard for a final shot to tie it.