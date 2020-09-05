Looking for an opposite result, the Rockies looked to the opposite field.
Colorado strung together four hits in the ninth, scoring three runs and breaking open a tied game in a 5-2 victory over Los Angeles at Dodgers Stadium.
The win was a rare one at the home of the NL West leaders, a venue where Colorado had dropped 17 of 18 entering Saturday.
The fortunes changed when Raimel Tapia and Trevor Story opened the ninth with opposite-field singles. Nolan Arenado then poked an outside pitch to right field for a go-ahead single. After a groundout and intentional walk, Josh Fuentes put together a spectacular at-bat. Trailing no balls, two strikes in the count, he went opposite field with a foul ball down the right-field line that hit just outside the line. The next pitch he put one in a similar spot, only this time in fair territory for a two-run double.
“Over the course of the season you get caught up in big swings and home runs,” manager Bud Black said, “but those types of swings win games.”
Arenado and Fuentes are cousins and California natives.
“It’s been fun,” Arenado said of sharing the moment with his cousin. “It’s been really cool.”
Daniel Bard picked up his fifth save to close out the Dodgers.
It can’t be overstated just how much Colorado needed to win this game. The Dodgers have dominated this rivalry recently, particularly at Dodgers Stadium. On Friday the Rockies – who entered Saturday in a prolonged 7-17 slump – rallied with a go-ahead grand slam from Kevin Pillar in the seventh and still couldn’t finish a victory.
“Hopefully the tide is turning for us,” Black said.
Tapia, who started the rally, is hitting .350 in his last 10 games and has a .415 on-base percentage in 14 games as the Rockies’ leadoff hitter.
Colorado led 2-0 through four innings, a lead built on a Pillar sacrifice fly and a Charlie Blackmon home run.
But the Dodgers came back against starter German Marquez, capitalizing on a leadoff walk to Gavin Lux (batting .174) in the fifth. Mookie Betts had an RBI single and then scored from first on a Corey Seager double.
Aside from the fifth, Marquez was in control. He pitched seven innings, giving up the two runs and five hits while striking out five and walking three.
Sam Hilliard supported Marquez defensively, robbing Cody Bellinger of a home run with a leaping catch at the wall in the fourth.
Yency Almonte (2-0) earned the victory, needing just 10 pitches to toss a perfect eighth inning in a tied game.