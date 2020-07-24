Colorado left the ball in German Marquez’s hands. Texas took the bat out of Nolan Arenado’s hands.
This season-opening pitchers' duel came down to those decisions, as both worked in the Rangers’ favor in a 1-0 victory over the Rockies on Friday evening to open Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Marquez cruised through five innings in his first opening day start, but found himself in a jam in the sixth with a rising pitch count. With a runner on second and one out – after Texas’ first hit – and two left-handed hitters due up, Colorado manager Bud Black stuck with his starter. Marquez struck out Joey Gallo, but Rougned Odor doubled to drive in the game’s lone run.
Marquez allowed just those two hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six, walked three and threw 94 pitches.
The Rockies’ best chance to match it came in the eighth. David Dahl was on second with two outs when Arenado stepped in with a chance to tie. Texas reliever Jonathan Hernandez danced around the strike zone, preferring to walk Arenado (technically unintentionally) rather than allow the superstar a chance to impact the game. Daniel Murphy then struck out to end the threat.
Dahl had all three hits for Colorado. Texas had three hits in their first game in their new ballpark, all going for extra bases. Danny Santana and Odor doubled in the sixth and Isiah Kiner-Falefa tripled in the seventh.
Texas starter Lance Lynn earned the victory, going six innings and allowing two hits and four walks while striking out nine. Lynn threw 108 pitches, the most for any of the 30 pitchers to start a game thus far this season.
Matt Kemp, who was the lone Rockies player to kneel in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement during the national anthem, made the final out with a popup to first as a pinch-hitter in his Colorado debut.