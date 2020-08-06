A tense afternoon grew far more relaxed after the Rockies started launching the ball out of Coors Field in a 6-4 victory over the Giants.
For six innings the teams played to a scoreless tie. Colorado’s Kyle Freeland used three double-play ground balls to navigate a flood of early baserunners, while former Rockies pitcher Tyler Anderson matched the zeroes in his first start at Coors Field with San Francisco.
Then, as the lineups made their third trip through the batting order, the game made sudden turns.
Trevor Story put the Rockies in front with a solo home run in the sixth.
In the seventh, the Giants picked up a bloop single and a ground ball base hit to put two on with two outs against Freeland as he reached 98 pitches. Manager Bud Black visited the mound, but opted to leave Freeland in the game. Mauricio Dubon, a former member of the Sky Sox while in Milwaukee’s system, turned it into a bad decision with a three-run home run to put the Giants up 3-1.
But Colorado, which couldn’t find a late-inning hit when faced with a similar situation on Wednesday, found them in droves this time around.
Chris Owings doubled home Garrett Hampson. Daniel Murphy hit a two-run pinch-hit home run. Charlie Blackmon, who had earlier extended his hitting streak to 10 games, popped another two-run home run.
The Giants added a run in the eighth, but by then the high drama that followed those early scoreless innings and the emotional turns in the six and seventh had been drained from the empty ballpark.
Yency Almonte picked up the victory for Colorado after relieving Freeland in the seventh. Jairo Diaz recorded a four-out save.
The first-place Rockies (9-3), who still haven’t dropped two straight games, took three of four from the Giants and won their fourth consecutive series to open the season.