The Denver Nuggets seemingly forgot about a familiar foe, resulting in a 125-115 loss to Portland on Thursday night in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
The Trail Blazers hit 59% of their 39 attempts from three-point range, led by Damian Lillard’s 11-of-19 showing from deep. The star point guard, who finished with 45 points and 12 assists Thursday, led Portland past the Nuggets in a seven-game series in last year’s conference semifinal.
“We were guarding Damian Lillard like we didn’t know who he was,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “We’ve done a really good job of defending him the last couple of seasons, including the playoffs. Our pick-up points were way too low; we didn’t run him off the three-point line; our hands were down; we weren’t up in pick-and-rolls. You name it, we gave it up.”
It didn’t help that the Nuggets, which have already clinched a playoff spot, played their first back-to-back of the NBA’s restart without regular starters Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton and Paul Millsap, who is not injured but got a night off. Reserve guard Troy Daniels also missed the game with what was called hip tightness. The Nuggets instead started Monte Morris, Torrey Craig, Michael Porter Jr., Jerami Grant and Nikola Jokic.
“We can go that deep into the bench and still compete, which is a great sign because you never know when guys are going to get hurt,” Porter said.
“I was proud of the guys who went out there and really competed.”
Porter again led the Nuggets, this time with 27 points and 12 rebounds.
“They shadowed him, and he had 27 and 12,” Malone said. “I think Michael did a good job of shooting over (Gary Trent Jr.). That’s one thing about Michael, he’s got tremendous size and length.”
In addition to his defensive work, Trent hit 7-of-10 shots from deep and matched Porter’s 27 points, while Jusuf Nurkic added 22 points for Portland.
Grant finished second to Porter with 18 points for the Nuggets, but preferred to keep his post-game conversation on Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was shot and killed by Louisville, Ky. police earlier this year.
“I’m still trying to keep the focus on what’s important,” Grant said. “I think I want to keep the focus on Breonna Taylor’s murderers.”
Craig finished with 13, so did reserves Mason Plumlee and P.J. Dozier. Jokic scored eight points, grabbed five rebounds and recorded a game-high 13 assists in 24 minutes, the fewest among Denver’s starters Thursday.
“I didn’t even want to play Nikola tonight,” Malone admitted.
Portland, fighting for the West's final playoff spot, didn’t have much of a choice but to play its star a game-high 41 minutes, as the Nuggets erased a double-digit deficit in the second half and regained the lead early in the fourth quarter before Lillard and Trent put the game out of reach in the final minutes.
“You can’t ask the guys to play any harder than we did in the second half, and that was fun to watch,” Malone said. “When guys play hard and compete and give themselves a chance, that’s all you can ask for as a coach.”