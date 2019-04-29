DENVER – Really? It had been 10 years since Denver had played in this round?
It didn’t show. This franchise looked very much comfortable on this stage.
The Nuggets handled the Portland Trail Blazers 121-113 in Game 1 of this Western Conference semifinal series. From Gary Harris’ high-flying theatrics to another stat sheet filled by 7-foot do-everything center Nikola Jokic to a loose, up-tempo flow on offense that led to 51 % shooting, this was Denver in its fully realized form.
“We’ve been working so hard the last four years to get here,” coach Michael Malone said before the game, referring to the time frame he and Jokic have been in their respective roles and the Nuggets began a climb to the No. 2 seed and their first playoff series victory since 2008-09. “Now that you’re here and you have such a great opportunity – don’t let it slip through your hands."
Jokic, as usual, was the center of Denver’s attack. The 24-year-old Serbian scored 37 points with nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks. Portland put him on the free-throw line 12 times. He made them all.
Jamal Murray scored 23 points, as his offensive output continues to be the barometer of Denver’s success in the postseason. Paul Millsap had 17 and Harris added 11, including two layups that dropped after he seemed to remain suspended in the air.
Portland, the No. 3 seed, had the luxury of five days’ rest after it had finished Oklahoma City in five games in the first round. Denver, meanwhile, had to grind out a seven-game series against San Antonio that ended on Saturday.
But the fresh legs didn’t work to the Trail Blazers advantage. The game was tied 32-32 as the teams ping-ponged across the court in the first quarter. Denver led by three at halftime, then stretched the lead to 10 late in the third quarter.
Portland stayed in the game largely because of its early 3-point shooting, but that tapered off. It hit four 3s in the first quarter, three in the second and one in the third before firing a barrage in desperation in the fourth. Guard Damian Lillard scored 39 points and center Enes Kanter – whose availability remained questionable until the opening tip – had 26 points.
These teams will meet again at the Pepsi Center in Game 2 at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
If Denver fans want to start thinking big, Portland would now need four wins over the next six games to advance. From what these teams looked like on Monday – and the Trail Blazers certainly didn’t have an off night, hitting 51.9 % of their shots – that’s going to be a tall order.