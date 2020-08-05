Two straight 30-point games from Michael Porter Jr. have led the Denver Nuggets to consecutive wins in the NBA’s Lake Buena Vista, Fla., bubble.
Wednesday, Porter posted game highs of 30 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Nuggets to a 132-126 win over San Antonio. Nikola Jokic added 25 points, four rebounds and 11 assists, while Jerami Grant put up 22 points on 14 shots from the field.
The Nuggets again played without injured Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Will Barton and used a starting five of Monte Morris, Torrey Craig, Porter, Paul Millsap and Jokic.
Rudy Gay led the Spurs with 24 points, while UCCS and Colorado product Derrick White finished with 23 points and seven assists.
Despite the Nuggets opening double-digit leads in each of the first two quarters, San Antonio led 65-62 at halftime, led by Gay’s 15 points.
Denver has another quick turnaround, returning to action Thursday night against Portland, another team like San Antonio fighting for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.