Michael Porter Jr. produced a couple of career highs, Nikola Jokic starred in overtime and the Nuggets beat Oklahoma City, 121-113, for their first win in the restart Monday in the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla.
Porter finished with 37 points, a career high, and 12 rebounds in 44 minutes, the most he’s played in an NBA game. Jokic set the tone in overtime, scoring the Nuggets' first four points and completing a 30-point, 10-rebound, 12-assist triple-double in the extra period.
After former Nugget Danilo Gallinari made a pair of free throws to put the Thunder up one with 23.2 seconds to play in regulation, Monte Morris was fouled with six seconds left and hit both free throws to give the Nuggets a 109-108 lead.
Chris Paul was then fouled with a few seconds left, missed his first free throw but made the second to tie it at 109. Troy Daniels got a potential game-winner off on the other end, but it bounced off the back iron, leading to overtime. Oklahoma City led by seven after a Paul 3-pointer with 3:38 to play before Porter and Jokic combined for a 9-3 run that brought Denver within a point in the final minute.
Despite a monster first half from Porter, the Nuggets trailed 51-50 at halftime. Porter scored 20 of his points, making 7 of 9 from the field and all five of his free throws, and grabbed nine rebounds in 19 first-half minutes. He finished 12 of 16 from the field and a perfect 9 of 9 at the free-throw line.
The Nuggets were again without injured Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Will Barton. Murray was listed as questionable Sunday before being downgraded to out before Monday’s tipoff.
The Nuggets are scheduled to play the third of eight seeding games 2 p.m. Wednesday when they take on San Antonio.