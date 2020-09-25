There will be no Rocktober in 2020. Wrecktember ensured that.
The Rockies were eliminated from playoff contention with a 4-0 loss in the first game of a doubleheader at Arizona on Friday.
It was going to take an effort unseen by this franchise since that 2007 closing spurt (14 wins in 15 games to close the regular season, then seven straight in the playoffs) that gave rise to the Rocktober nickname for Colorado to get in the 16-team playoff this season. The team entered the day with a 0.2% chance of advancing, according to baseball-reference.com.
The Rockies started the season 11-3 but are now 25-32. They have gone 8-14 in September, a month in which they’ve been outscored 140-89.
"It’s frustrating and disappointing at the same time," manager Bud Black said. "We just couldn’t get anything going these last 30 games, whether its offensively or maybe some bigger outs from the bullpen.
"It was just a little too choppy, especially these last three weeks. ... We couldn’t quite get it all together at any one time."
Antonio Senzatela, who leads Colorado starters in wins (5) and ERA (3.44), couldn’t continue the consistency that had defined his year. In his last start of 2020 he was chased in the fifth inning after giving up four runs on eight hits and four walks. The Diamonbacks scored three times off Senzatela in the third with a two-run Christian Walker home run and a RBI triple from Eduardo Escobar.
Zac Gallen earned the victory, throwing six scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts.
"We just couldn’t get him and they got enough off of Senzatela to make it hold up," Black said.
Friday’s first game marked the first seven-inning game in Rockies history, as baseball adopted that format this season for doubleheaders.