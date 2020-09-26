Nuggets Lakers Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) drives against Denver Nuggets' Jerami Grant during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

 Mark J. Terrill

LeBron James leveled the Denver Nuggets on the way to his 10th NBA Finals appearance.

In a key sequence of Denver’s season-ending 117-107 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., James plowed over Jamal Murray. While the Nuggets were looking for a foul call with Murray lying on the hardwood, James grabbed his own rebound, kicked it to the perimeter and watched as Anthony Davis hit an open 3-pointer to put the Lakers back up 10 midway through the final quarter.

The Nuggets erased a 16-point Lakers lead in the third quarter, tying it late in the quarter before Davis’ first 3-pointer made it 87-84 to start the fourth.

The Nuggets got back within four on a Nikola Jokic three-point play with 4:35 left, but Danny Green answered with a 3-pointer before James scored the Lakers’ next nine points to put the game out of reach.

James finished with a 38-point, 16-rebound and 10-assist triple-double, while Davis added 27 points.

Jerami Grant scored 14 of his 20 points in the Nuggets’ third-quarter comeback, while Jokic added 20 points and Murray finished with 19 points.

The Lakers will face either Miami or Boston in the NBA Finals.

Load comments