LeBron James leveled the Denver Nuggets on the way to his 10th NBA Finals appearance.
In a key sequence of Denver’s season-ending 117-107 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., James plowed over Jamal Murray. While the Nuggets were looking for a foul call with Murray lying on the hardwood, James grabbed his own rebound, kicked it to the perimeter and watched as Anthony Davis hit an open 3-pointer to put the Lakers back up 10 midway through the final quarter.
The Nuggets erased a 16-point Lakers lead in the third quarter, tying it late in the quarter before Davis’ first 3-pointer made it 87-84 to start the fourth.
The Nuggets got back within four on a Nikola Jokic three-point play with 4:35 left, but Danny Green answered with a 3-pointer before James scored the Lakers’ next nine points to put the game out of reach.
James finished with a 38-point, 16-rebound and 10-assist triple-double, while Davis added 27 points.
Jerami Grant scored 14 of his 20 points in the Nuggets’ third-quarter comeback, while Jokic added 20 points and Murray finished with 19 points.
The Lakers will face either Miami or Boston in the NBA Finals.