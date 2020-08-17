Donovan Mitchell won the battle on the box score, but Jamal Murray got the bigger win, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 135-125 overtime win over the Utah Jazz in their first-round series opener on Monday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Mitchell led all scorers with 57 points and added nine rebounds in seven assists. Murray, who engaged in a head-to-head battle with Utah’s lead guard, led the Nuggets with 36 points, five rebounds and nine assists.
Murray scored or assisted on Denver’s first 16 points of overtime, helping the team to a comfortable advantage in the extra period.
The Nuggets started 1-7 from 3-point range but finished the contest 22 of 41 from deep. Nikola Jokic hit four 3-pointers and added 29 points and 10 rebounds for Denver, which also had Jerami Grant (19), Monte Morris (14), Michael Porter Jr. (13) and Torrey Craig (11) in double figures.
Denver was again without injured wings Gary Harris and Will Barton for its playoff opener, while Utah missed point guard Mike Conley Jr., who left the Florida bubble for the birth of his son.
Denver will look to take a 2-0 lead when the series resumes at 2 p.m. Wednesday.