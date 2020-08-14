The Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors were on the same page for the teams’ regular season finale Friday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
The Nuggets rested Michael Porter Jr., now a starter with Gary Harris and Will Barton still sidelined, and played Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic no more than 10 minutes in a 117-109 loss to Raptors, who sat Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby and Serge Ibaka after securing the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Murray scored all 11 of his points in the first quarter for the Nuggets, but the Raptors led 31-23 after one and maintained that lead for much of the remaining three quarters.
P.J. Dozier played a team-high 30 minutes for Denver and led the team with 20 points and added five rebounds and eight assists. Monte Morris added 16 points in 29 minutes.
The Raptors got 23 points from Stanley Johnson, while Paul Watson added 22.
The three-seed Nuggets and sixth-seeded Utah Jazz start their first-round playoff series at 11:30 a.m. Monday.