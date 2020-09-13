The never-say-die Denver Nuggets live to see another day.
After facing another 16-point deficit in another elimination game, the Nuggets forced a decisive Game 7 in their Western Conference semifinal series against the Los Angeles Clippers with a 111-98 win Sunday.
A 27-6 run that spanned the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth helped the Nuggets take their first lead since the first quarter when Torrey Craig hit an open 3-pointer.
The Nuggets would extend the lead to 16 later in the fourth quarter after a series of 3-point makes from Michael Porter Jr., Gary Harris and Nikola Jokic.
Jokic led the Nuggets with 34 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, while Jamal Murray, who appeared to be injured early, added 21 points on 9 of 13 shooting.
Paul George led the Clippers with 33 points and Kawhi Leonard added 25.
The Nuggets will look to erase another 3-1 series deficit in Tuesday’s Game 7. The winner will face the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the conference finals.