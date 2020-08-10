The Denver Nuggets needed their bench to come up just a little bit bigger in a 124-121 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
The fourth quarter started with the teams tied at 88, and Denver coach Michael Malone let his second unit — Monte Morris, P.J. Dozier, Keita Bates-Diop, Bol Bol and Mason Plumlee — go up against Lakers stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James for the entire quarter. The Lakers had already locked up the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs, and the Nuggets were coming off a double-overtime win against Utah on Saturday.
Resting the starters worked until the final seconds.
Denver reserve P.J. Dozier was fouled with just under five seconds to play and split his free throws to tie it at 121. The Lakers advanced the ball, executed an in-bounds play that produced a clean look for Kyle Kuzma, and the Lakers’ starting wing drained a 3-pointer over Bol’s outstretched arm with less than a second remaining for the win.
James led all scorers with 29 points, while Davis and Kuzma added 27 and 25, respectively.
Dozier finished as Denver’s leading scorer with 18 points, while Michael Porter Jr. (15), Jamal Murray (15), Morris (14), Paul Millsap (13), Nikola Jokic (12), Plumlee (11) and Bates-Diop (10) reached double figures.
The Nuggets started Murray, Torrey Craig, Porter, Millsap and Jokic again with Gary Harris and Will Barton still sidelined by injuries.
The Lakers led 64-59 after a back-and-forth first half. Davis led all scorers with 17 points at the break, while James added 13 for the Lakers.
Porter made all five of his first-half field goals and led the Nuggets with 13 points after two quarters with Millsap adding 11.
The Nuggets are third in the standings, trailing the Los Angeles Clippers, Denver’s opponent when it returns to the court Wednesday.