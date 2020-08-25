Denver Nuggets fans need to clear their schedules Thursday.
The head-to-head battles between Utah’s Donovan Mitchell and Denver’s Jamal Murray have become appointment viewing during their first-round playoff series, and Murray forced a Game 6 by leading the Nuggets to a 117-107 win over the Jazz on Tuesday.
Murray finished with 42 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Mitchell led Utah with 30 points and five assists.
The Nuggets, facing elimination, trailed by 15 early in the third quarter before Murray led the charge with a series of 3-pointers, step-back jumpers and a wild 360 layup that made it a two-point game late in the third.
Michael Porter Jr. gave Denver its first lead since the first half with a bucket early in the fourth quarter. The Jazz would later tie the game at 101 on a Rudy Gobert free throw, but Murray scored the next nine points to secure the victory.
Nikola Jokic scored 21 of his 31 points in the first quarter, hitting all eight shots he attempted, including five 3-pointers. Porter Jr. added 15 points, while Jerami Grant finished with 13 points.
Jordan Clarkson added 17 points off the bench for Utah.
Game 6 is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday.